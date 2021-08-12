Valley single dad lived out of his truck while on shelter waitlist for months

George Morris, a single dad in the Valley, sat on local shelter wait lists for three months with his teenage son, before getting help finding a home.

PHOENIX — The affordable housing crisis is a big problem Arizona continues to face as more neighbors are priced out of their homes. It's leaving many with nowhere to go.

George Morris, a single dad in the Valley, said he was on shelter wait lists for about three months with his teenage son. They struggled to find an affordable place to live until he said Central Arizona Shelter Services stepped in. CASS AZ paid his deposit and first month's rent.

"The relief and everything I feel overweighs anything I went through," Morris said. "The hardship I had to go through, because let's face it, you have to go through the bad to get to the good."

However, many others are still in need of help. CASS said it's running a full stream of people who've either dealt with hardships during the pandemic and/or can't afford rising Valley rent prices.

CASS CEO, Lisa Glow, said there's normally about 470 beds at the shelter. Now, they're housing about 520 people per night, with plans to expand more this summer.

Glow said the problem has been going on for years. But they notice as more people are evicted, many of them are seniors.

Down the street from CASS, UMOM said there's a waitlist of about 200 families in Maricopa County. That's remained pretty consistent recently, and the shelter said it does not anticipate a change with rising rent prices heading into the holidays.

Morris works a full time job and said it was still difficult for him to pay the bills.

"So even though I'm employed... if I don't make over $5,000 dollars a month, I can't afford an $800 apartment," he said.

Morris said he has plans save up to buy a home and land for his family.

If you're in need of shelter, contact the Family Housing Hub for assistance.

Up to Speed