'Breaks my heart': Valley singer of Los Parras honored ahead of funeral

Carlos Parra, 26, was killed in a car crash in Mexico. His family held a public viewing Wednesday for his fans.

PHOENIX — Carlos Parra’s talented voice is uniting a community even after his death.

The melodies he serenaded thousands with for over a decade now echo a life gone too soon.

“Just breaks my heart. I was a really big fan,” one of his followers told 12News Wednesday night at a public viewing where the casket that held his body sat at the center, adorned with flowers.

Family, friends, and fans gathered to honor his memory ahead of Parra’s funeral services on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was the lead vocalist of the band “Los Parras,” a band he and his two brothers started in their teens.

Parra was killed on Saturday as he and his family made their way to their native Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, to celebrate Parra’s oldest brother’s birthday.

He was in the backseat when the car hit a pothole, causing it to lose a tire and roll over several times. Parra was ejected and died on the scene.

“It’s a tragedy to see a young kid with such big dreams get cut short,” said Cesar Sanchez. “There are no words to describe this. It’s unfortunate.”

Sanchez said he was Parra’s math teacher in junior high school. Since then, he remembers being a young kid who loved music and singing.

“I remember him doing a talent show at our junior high and he would always tell me, ‘Mr. Sanchez, you know what, one day, one day, I’ll make it big,” he said.

Then when Parra and his sibling were at North High School, Jaziel Camarillo remembers hearing the Parras play and sing during lunch break.

“They used to play in the ramada and just the joy they brought to everybody was just amazing,” the former classmate said. “We’ll always remember him for being joyful, for being happy, and for making sure everyone had a great time.”

Parra is now not just being remembered for his talents but for who he was inside.

“He’s always going to be here, no matter what,” the fan said. “God only knows why things happen.”

The 26-year-old’s funeral services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at 9925 W Thomas Road in Avondale on Thursday.

The mass and burial are set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

