The students behind the bill say don't call it coddling! The idea is to treat mental and physical health the same, giving excused absences for both categories.

Citing data from the Oregon Health Authority, the AP reports suicide is that state’s second leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 34.

Michelle Cardini, co-founder of Mothers Awareness on School-Age Kids, or MASK, told 12 News, “I think kids need a day to regroup, figure out some coping skills to deal with stresses in their life.”

In addition to providing digital materials meant to develop social skills, the Scottsdale non-profit publishes a quarterly magazine.

A recent issue focused on “Generation Stress: The Pressure Cooker our Children are Living in.”

“I think ever since the introduction of the iPhone, the depression, anxiety and suicide rate have increased tremendously,” Cardini said.

Cardini thinks the mental health days are a good idea, but says parents must be involved.

“We found studies show most kids don’t tell their parents maybe when they’re being bullied or dealing with stresses in life, because they think, especially adolescence, they think they should be able to handle it on their own.”

Earlier this year Governor Doug Ducey signed a suicide prevention bill into law. It mandates teachers go through training to detect any of the warning signs of suicide.

