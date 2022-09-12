'He will look like a homeless person': Family of missing Tempe man with disability asks for help locating him

Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva went missing Nov. 15. He has advance stages of Huntington's disease.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva has been missing for 24 days, without his medication, cellphone, or engraved bracelet that lists he has Huntington’s disease.

The 34-year-old was last seen at his Tempe home near Baseline and Rural Roads. His grandmother had fixed him something to eat, but minutes later, he was gone.

“He was used to leaving my moms' house because there are some little stores nearby and he used to go by himself to buy snacks and find his way back, but he’s deteriorated, so he loses track,” Adam’s aunt, Carmen Boggs said.

During the last 14 years, Adam’s condition has worsened, severely affecting his cognitive abilities, memory, and ability to speak clearly.

“It’s just been deteriorating,” Boggs said. “He’s very thin, and he walks and looks like he’s drunk or something, but he’s not. It’s just because it affects [his] nervous system.”

Huntington’s disease is hereditary. Adam’s father passed away from it, along with other family members.

Adam knows his name and that he lives in Tempe, but not specific details like an address, his aunt said.

“Even though he can’t talk much, he’s very approachable, always with a big smile,” Boggs said. “For being disabled, Adam can walk pretty fast.”

Last August, Adam got lost for ten days. He was found near Grand and 27th Avenues. Boggs said he survived and was reunited with his family “by the grace of God when two girls that worked at Church’s Chicken who found him and fed him, contacted us through Facebook.”

It’s now been nearly a month since Adam was reported missing. His aunt believes he could be anywhere in the Valley because he likes to walk.

She thinks Adam will have outgrown facial hair by now.

“He will look like a homeless person, except he’s not,” Boggs said. “He’s got a lot of family that loves him and wants him home.”

Adam’s aunt is hopeful he will be home soon. His safe return is the only thing on her Christmas wish list.

“I was hoping it would be for Thanksgiving and my birthday, but that wasn’t [the case],” she said. “So, I would hope my biggest Christmas blessing would be finding Adam.”

Adam is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 128 lbs., has black hair, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Adam’s location is urged to contact Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

