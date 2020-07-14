Valley DJ dies from complications of COVID-19

A Valley DJ died from coronavirus after being hospitalized due to the virus.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a newscast on July 6.

Kris Steel, known as DJ Steel, reportedly died on July 12 after being in an Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19.

Steel went to the hospital because he had difficulty breathing, 12 News learned last week.

Anyone who knew Steel would think that he would be one of the last people to be affected this harshly by the virus, due to a lack of any known underlying issues and his healthy lifestyle, fellow Valley DJs told 12 News.

Steel’s friend said last week that they knew he was in ICU, but his condition was unknown.

A gofundme has been created by Steel's wife to assist her in paying for medical bills. You can find it here.