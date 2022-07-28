Valley businesses collaborate to offer low-cost supplies for teachers

All Surplus Deals passes unsellable items to Treasures for Teachers, which educators can pick up for free in Tempe to use creatively in their classrooms.

PHOENIX — The back-to-school season can be expensive for teachers.

The Economic Policy Institute estimates educators nationwide can spend, on average, around $460 per year on supplies. But Valley teachers say it’s much more than that on a local level.

One option for educators to save money is through the All Surplus Deals and Treasures 4 Teachers partnership. The surplus warehouse is full of products from big box retailers that are sold at deep discounts.

Treasures 4 Teachers takes some of the unsellable items from the warehouse and offers them to Valley educators for free. Teachers can use them creatively in the classroom, for everything from STEM, to art projects and more.

Both All Surplus Deals and Treasures 4 Teachers say they’re committed to sustainability and saving educators money.

Teachers can find additional deals on supplies at the Treasures 4 Teachers location in Tempe.



Anyone in the community can also donate money or items to Treasures 4 Teachers to benefit Arizona educators.

