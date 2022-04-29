New East Valley brewery highlights family avocado history

Time Hass, the great-grandson of the first grower of Hass avocados opened the Chandler brewery.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Avocados and beer are staples for many of us, and now a new local brewery is highlighting the popular items, and exploring their family roots at the same time. The family connection at Patent 139 Brewing Co. is Hass avocados.

Time Hass, the great-grandson of the first grower of Hass avocados, has opened the Chandler brewery. Hass said his great grandfather Rudolph Hass holds the patent for Hass avocados. He grew them back in the 1930s in California after buying a bag of avocado seeds. He thought the seeds came from Central or South America.

The patent expired after Rudolph passed away in 1952. Today, the Hass avocado makes up 90 percent of the avocados sold in the world. Hass said he's honoring his great grandfather and family history by opening Patent 139, the same number as the avocado patent.

“I think he’d be really proud," Hass said.

Hass and his executive chef, Jared Martinez, have created several different delicious dishes around avocados. They’ve created a Portuguese octopus with an avocado salsa verde, a green avocado buffalo sauce for their chicken wings, and even an avocado crème brulee for dessert.

“It’s sweet," Martinez said. "It’s flavored with lime and sugar and it’s fully green too. So the guest actually breaks inside and sees the green cream.”

Hass is also working on an avocado beer. They’re hoping to release the German-style avocado beer at the end of August, right around the time the Hass avocado patent was approved back in 1935.

“We get to really feature avocados in dishes, in beer and be able to talk to people about the history and tell the story," Hass said.

The brewery serves traditional food and drinks too.

