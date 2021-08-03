Valley archery club grows in popularity, partners with local parks and recs

Anchor Point Archery AZ’s Archery in the Parks program makes it possible for anyone eight years and older to pick up a bow and arrow for sport.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An Olympic sport has gained unexpected popularity in the West Valley, all thanks to a group that offers classes for all levels of people taking up archery.

Whether it’s recreational or competitive, there are all kinds of different options with Anchor Point Archery AZ, to take your best shot.

And when starting out in the sport in the Valley, local athletes in training like Arturo Medina share a couple tips.

“Relax, it’s okay to ask for help and have fun," Medina said.

Pamela Van Why is the program’s owner.

“We’re partnered with Goodyear, Avondale, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Fountain Hills, these different cities with their parks and rec departments," Van Why said. "Great way to get started.”

Van Why added they provide all of the equipment. Anyone interested in trying out archery just needs to bring themselves and some water.

And if athletes want to get more competitive, Coach Pam has options for that too.

“We are part of USA Archery," she said. "So any of our archers could go to the Olympics someday."

