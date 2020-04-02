PHOENIX — A confrontation between an Uber driver and his would-be passenger was caught on camera showing the passenger becoming angry and using a racist slur after the driver asked him to sit in the back seat.

“Is that because I’m white?” asked the passenger, 72-year-old Hans Berglund of Scottsdale.

Berglund is an immigrant from Sweden and the CEO of Tempe-based Agroplasma USA.

The driver, Arizona State University student Randy Clarke, who is African-American, told Berglund his request had nothing to do with his skin color.

“I don’t like when people sit in the front, I’m sorry,” Clarke said during the January 31 conversation.

Later, Berglund called Clarke the n-word and an idiot before leaving.

“I was in a state of shock, I almost wanted to laugh,” Clarke told 12 News during an interview Monday.

RELATED: 'I had the devil looking at me': Scottsdale woman says she fended off Uber passenger with stun gun

“Some people need to be educated about people who don’t look like them. But in this case, the fact that he blatantly said the n-word, I just couldn’t let that go.”

Clarke provided a video of the exchange to 12 News.

During a phone interview, Berglund told 12 News he had been drinking and made a mistake.

“I apologize to the guy. I shouldn’t have said what I said,” Berglund said.

Berglund said he prefers to sit in the front seat when he uses Uber and was taken off-guard when he was asked to sit in the back.

Clarke said last year he was sexually assaulted by a passenger in the front seat and now only allows front-seat passengers with parties of three or more. In fact, there are two stickers on the outside of his car and one on the front seat dashboard stating, “Front seat is reserved for parties of 3 or more.”

“I didn’t see the signs,” Berglund said.

RELATED: Uber releases report shedding light on sexual abuse during rides

Clarke was especially frustrated because he said he didn’t have an easy way to log his complaint about the passenger with Uber. He wants the company to provide more user-friendly options for Uber drivers to submit dashcam videos showing bad behavior. He also wants Uber to develop a way to notify passengers ahead of time of specific rules and policies inside their particular vehicle.

“I feel that Uber could do more to prevent these types of situations by implementing features that help us drivers deal with these situations better,” Clarke said.

RELATED: Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car