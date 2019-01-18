Two tax preparers are accused of falsely preparing tax forms for Arizona residents.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the indictment against Karen Hernandez and Pedro Arvizu, allegedly for preparing false tax returns submitted to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

An investigation conducted for the 2016 and 2017 tax season concluded that Hernandez and Arvizu prepared 16 false returns while working for Tax Xpress, according to the attorney general's office.

According to the investigation, Hernandez and Arvizu falsely “itemized deductions included on Schedule A.”

Affected taxpayers whose returns included false information were not aware of the accusations against the Hernandez and Arvizu, authorities said.

The taxpayers benefited from Hernandez and Arvizu’s wrong doing. They either got more money back in tax refunds or paid less in taxes at the time.

Now, the taxpayers affected will have to file amended returns and they’ll be responsible for additional taxes due as well as the interest from them.