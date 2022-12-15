Motorcycle riders in serious condition after crash with truck

Two people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle they were traveling on collided with a truck in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mesa.

The crash happened Thursday evening near University Drive and Higley Road.

Authorities with the Mesa Police Department said both the motorcycle driver and a passenger on the bike had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.