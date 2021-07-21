2 killed in Prescott Valley head-on crash

Two people died in a car wreck in Prescott Valley on Wednesday.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Prescott Valley Police Department responded to a head-on collision, resulting in death near East State Route 69 and North Valley View Drive Wednesday around 9:00 a.m.

A 61-year-old Prescott Valley woman was driving a white sedan traveling westbound, crossed the center line, and hit a minivan driven by a 62-year-old Prescott man, according to investigators.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the female driver may have suffered a medical incident before the collision, according to Prescott Police.

Both drivers who were alone in their respected vehicles died at the scene, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

ADOT crews responded and re-routed traffic through the eastbound lane during the on-scene investigation and both east and westbound lanes were cleared by 12:20 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is active and ongoing.