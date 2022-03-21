Two dogs rescued in apartment fire in Phoenix

Fire crews arrived on scene to a fire in one unit that had spread to a neighboring apartment.

PHOENIX — Fire crews rescued two dogs after a fire began in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday night.

Authorities said the fire began in a single unit in an apartment complex near 12th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 7 p.m. when the fire had spread to a neighboring unit.

After entering the apartment, firefighters found two dogs inside.

The firefighters were able to safely remove the pets from the apartment and locate their owner.

Four people are displaced from the fire at this time, with no injuries reported according to authorities.

Investigators are still looking for a cause for the blaze.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

