Trial date set in murder case against Chad Daybell

The man accused of murdering his former wife and his current wife's children in 2019 will be tried in Boise on April 1, 2024.

BOISE, Idaho — After his wife was just found guilty for murdering her children, Chad Daybell will now face a similar trial on April 1 in Ada County next year.

According to court filings dated Friday, Daybell's trial is set for April 1, 2024 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise at 9 a.m., before Fremont County District Judge Steven Boyce -- the same judge who oversaw the trial of Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. She was found guilty of all charges against her on May 12.

Chad Daybell, 54, is charged with conspiracy to murder and first-degree murder in the deaths of Lori Vallow's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with conspiracy to murder and first-degree murder of his wife, Tammy Daybell, along with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of grand theft related to the deaths.

Prosecutors say Lori Vallow, her brother Alex Cox and Chad Daybell created a religious-based plan to murder their family members in order to obtain social security and insurance benefits.

Chad Daybell's wife was found dead on Oct. 19, 2019, in the home they shared together. Tammy Daybell's cause of death was determined to be homicide by asphyxiation after her body was exhumed for further investigation, the Utah State Medical Examiner said in the previous trial.

The two children were discovered the next year, buried in shallow graves on Chad Daybell's property. Ryan was dismembered and burned while JJ Vallow was suffocated by a plastic bag, forensic experts said.

The death penalty was taken off the table for Lori Vallow due to a late discovery submission by the prosecution, but Chad Daybell still faces death.

If he is found guilty and doesn't receive the death penalty, he could receive life in prison. Under Idaho law, he could still plead guilty before he is tried.

A pre-trial conference in the case will take place on Feb. 22, 2024 in Fremont County. The entire trial is slated to continue until the end of May that year.

Related Articles Lori Vallow Daybell files for a new trial citing 'confusing' jury instructions

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: