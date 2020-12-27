x
Top 10 Hikes in Phoenix for 2020

How many have you hiked from the list?
PHOENIX — Trail use is up this year, due, in part, to the pandemic. 

The City of Phoenix uses an infrared trail counter to keep track of hikers on the trail each day.

Here are the Top 10 based on foot traffic in 2020:

1. Piestewa Peak - 302 Trailhead (Summit Trail)

2. North Mountain

3. South Mountain - Dirt Road Trail

4. Camelback Mountain - Echo Canyon Trail

5. South Mountain - Pima West Loop

6. Lookout Mountain

7. Papago Park - Hole-in-the Rock

8. Apache Wash Loop (Sonoran Preserve Trails)

9. South Mountain - Mormon Trail

10. Dreamy Draw Nature Trail

