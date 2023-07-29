Have you seen her? Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot goes missing

The cat, known by many names such as Tom and "Miss Kitty," was last seem two days ago and the community is worried for her safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living at a Chandler Home Depot has gone missing.

According to a post in Ahwatukee 911, the cat, known by many names such as Tom and "Miss Kitty," was last seem two days ago and the community is worried for her safety.

The cat has been a fixture of the Home Depot off of 54th Street for the past seven or eight years after she showed up one day while the store was dealing with a mouse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away

While being cute and cuddly is her main responsibility at Home Depot, she seems to know how to do many other jobs, as well.

“So, when the manager comes in, in the morning, we have a routine where we walk the store for security,” store manager Carol Warren told 12News in an interview last year.

“We have a path that we have to walk and she will usually get in front of them at the starting point at the main entrance. They will walk around the entire store and she's right in front of them the whole time," said Warren.

After her morning patrol, she’ll head to the customer service desk for a little breakfast before resuming her duties of providing cuteness.

“She brings a lot of joy to the customers and our employees,” Warren said. “They come in and they look for her. A lot of the children come in and you see them looking around and we're like, ‘you're looking for the cat?’ And they say yes. But a lot of pictures, a lot of excitement. Everyone just loves the cat," Warren added.

If you see Tom, aka Miss Kitty, please contact the store at (480) 753-3320.

Up to Speed