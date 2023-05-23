Toddler hospitalized after near drowning at Chandler home

Chandler police said the incident happened at a home near Lindsay Road and Riggs Road.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An 18-month-old child has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Chandler Tuesday evening.

Chandler police said the incident happened at a home near Lindsay and Riggs roads.

Police said the child was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center to be treated. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

