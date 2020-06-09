Tips on dealing with bees at home after Ahwatukee woman finds massive hive in her wall

Beekeeper Audra Waddle says bees typically hide their hives in attics or garages or in hollowed out tree trunks or valve boxes.

PHOENIX — A day in the life for Audra Waddle is something many others might consider a nightmare - spending time up close and personal with thousands of bees.

"It's heavy, hard work," she said.

Waddle has been rescuing bees from homes and buildings around the valley for more than five years through her business AZ Queen Bee.

AZ Queen Bee was hired by Sharon Roesch to slice up her garage because she was noticing a large number of bees. Neither could have imagined what they would find.

"I cut open the ceiling and found a really big hive," Waddles said. "It was just a little bit sneaky. Probably had been there for a couple of years."

And when she says really big hive she meant, "A good solid hive will have about 60,000."

A hive of the size found in Roesch's home is one, Waddle said, is important to take care of quickly.

"And you really need to take care of right away when you find out because there’s honey in your house now," Waddle said.

Not to mention, bees can become dangerous if they're agitated.

Waddle uses a special vacuum to collect the hive and takes the bees to one of her 11 apiaries around the valley.

"I really love them," she said. "When I’m out beekeeping I’m always talking to them. I'm kind of like a beekeeping nerd."

And this happens more often than people think. Waddle's phone buzzes at least a few times a week, with a surge in cases in the spring, when bees are busiest.

She said they can typically hide their hives in attics or garages or in hollowed out tree trunks or valve boxes.

When she handles a hive, she always has her signature pink bee suit, which keeps her safe from stings.