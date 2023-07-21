Massive propane fire in Phoenix destroys at least 30 cars, 2 buildings. Here's the timeline of when it sparked

The propane fire erupted Thursday evening near 40th and Washington streets. No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive propane facility fire destroyed at least 30 vehicles and two structures Thursday.

The fire was first reported around 5 p.m. at Bill’s Propane Services near 40th and Washington streets.

Early Friday morning, crews began cleaning the property that was destroyed. Hundreds of propane tanks were left charred, melted, or in broken pieces. Several work trucks on the property were left in burned shells. The tires were reduced to their thin wire and pieces of melted metal surrounded the vehicles.

At least 30 vehicles from the adjacent business, Sundance Airport Parking, were also caught in the flames.

One of those vehicles belonged to Dino Dimitri. He landed in Phoenix at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after a 10-day vacation in Puerto Vallarta, and learned of the massive fire.

“We got in the courtesy van to come get our car and they said we can’t give you your car because the place is burned down,” Dimitri told 12News. “We were very lucky because cars in front of us were charred, cars behind us, and next to us.”

Dimitri and his wife were able to recover some items from their vehicle.

Bonnie Root, who has worked at Sundance Parking for 25 years, stopped by the property on Friday. She told 12News the owners had left 30 minutes before the fire began.

“Sad knowing everything is just gone,” Root said, fighting back tears. “It’s just sad to see this happened, but I’m happy nobody was hurt. I know God is protecting us and he has a plan for us.”

12News first confirmed Canyon State Propane operates Bills Propane Services.

“We’re grateful to the first responders for their assistance and we’re partnering with the appropriate authorities to better understand the incident,” said Jim Saladin, from Lettermen’s Energy, the parent company of Canyon State Propane, in a statement.

Timeline of the propane fire

12News obtained an exclusive video from Mesquite Fresh Street Mex, located just south of the propane facility, that shows the start of the fire.

4:31 p.m. - Faint white smoke can be seen coming from the business.

4:36 p.m. – Black smoke starts to build.

4:37 p.m. – Flames are visible as black smoke increases.

4:38 p.m. – Explosions can be seen and heard go off, along with car alarms.

4:40 p.m. – Other parts of the property caught fire and the inferno took off.

4:45 p.m. – Firefighters can be seen starting to put a hose on the fire but retreat as a piece of the structure goes into the air towards their direction on 40th Street.

Propane tanks also exploded, and some were flown up to 500 feet in the air, Phoenix Fire officials said.

One of those tanks landed on Ivy Hurtado’s car, the manager at Mesquite.

“It probably just hit the car and bounced somewhere else,” Hurtado said.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League, located just feet from the propane business, also suffered minor damage from debris and tanks landing on their property.

The shelter is at full capacity and most of their animals had to be evacuated during the fire. AAWL will have free adoptions this weekend.

“It was a horrific event,” said Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of AAWL. “Thankfully, the animals were safe, and our staff was safe.”

The Phoenix Fire Department said investigators continue to look into what caused the fire.

Up to Speed