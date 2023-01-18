Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale

One man is dead and two others injured following a shooting Wednesday night in Maryvale, Phoenix police say.

PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a second man who had also been shot nearby. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, another man was dropped off at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. It is believed by police that the man was involved in the same incident as the first two individuals.

Information about possible suspects in the shootings has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Phoenix Police Department.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

