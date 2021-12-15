x
Two adults, baby injured in west Phoenix crash

Two cars crashed at the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues, officials said.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — Two men and a baby were injured in a west Phoenix crash on Wednesday night. 

Fire crews arrived at the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues for reports of a two-car crash, the Phoenix Fire Department said. 

Phoenix police said that one of the vehicles was traveling northbound on 35th Avenue when they attempted to make a left turn and collided with the second vehicle. 

The collision caused one of the cars to hit a pedestrian, police said. 

There were a total of three patients examined on the scene. Two men and a baby were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening, officials said. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

