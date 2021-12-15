Two adults, baby injured in west Phoenix crash

Two cars crashed at the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues, officials said.

PHOENIX — Two men and a baby were injured in a west Phoenix crash on Wednesday night.

Fire crews arrived at the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues for reports of a two-car crash, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Phoenix police said that one of the vehicles was traveling northbound on 35th Avenue when they attempted to make a left turn and collided with the second vehicle.

The collision caused one of the cars to hit a pedestrian, police said.

There were a total of three patients examined on the scene. Two men and a baby were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening, officials said.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

