PHOENIX — A group of Valley soldiers is back home after being deployed to Afghanistan. About 30 Army national guard troop reunited with their families as 12 News captured some of the heartwarming moments on camera.

For one solider, Sgt. Jordan Rebele, it was a trip back home to meet his newborn daughter.

“I’m really happy to be back,” he said. “I can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real,” added Rebele.

His wife Logan Rebele, and his two other small boys, along with other family members had been anxiously awaiting his arrival. Logan says since Jordan left overseas last September, she’s been raising their kids while also working. The couple had their third child in May, but because Jordan was deployed he was unable to be there for the birth. Logan, he was able to facetime the day their daughter was born, but it wasn’t until now that’s he’s been able to meet her for the first time.

The group of service members completed their respective assignments in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel, according to the spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Another, solider, Sgt. Ramio, was also glad to be home after completing his first deployment.

“It was a good time. Good experience,” he said.

His wife Micky, just counted the minutes until his arrival. She says they actually got married right before he deployed.

These soldiers are part of the 856th Military Police Company.

This same company still has a 2nd group scheduled to come back home from overseas later this year.