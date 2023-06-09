'Belligerent' Texas man who allegedly threw drink at flight attendant faces federal charge

The man forced a Southwest Airlines flight going from Las Vegas to Houston to divert to Dallas Love Field, officials say.

DALLAS — A Texas man whose hostile actions forced a Southwest Airlines flight to divert to Dallas Love Field faces a federal charge, according to officials.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Marcus Huff, 45, of Houston was arrested this week after he was indicted on April 25 for interference with a flight crew. He will be arraigned in North Texas.

Huff is accused of throwing a drink at a flight attendant, yelling profanities at the crew and refusing to remain seated during a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Houston, according to court documents.

Officials stated that the 45-year-old's actions caused the flight to divert to Dallas Love Field.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if he's convicted.