Tempe Fire responds to lab injury on ASU campus

3 people were reportedly injured in the incident.

PHOENIX — Tempe Fire and Medical responded to a HAZMAT situation in an Arizona State University building on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from Tempe Police.

ASU Police said they are investigating a lab injury at the Biodesign A building at 1001 S. McAllister Avenue.

Fire crews are on the scene near Lemon Street and McAllister Avenue in Tempe.

Three people were injured, including a 50-year-old person and 27-year-old person with serious injuries. They are outside contractors and are not students or staff members.

They were injured by shrapnel after a "lab injury," according to investigators.

The incident is under investigation.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

TFMR is on scene of a Hazmat incident on ASU property, 1000 S. McAllister Ave. Per TFMR media staging will be south of scene near McAllister Ave and Lemon St. — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 15, 2020