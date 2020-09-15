x
Tempe Fire responds to lab injury on ASU campus

3 people were reportedly injured in the incident.
PHOENIX — Tempe Fire and Medical responded to a HAZMAT situation in an Arizona State University building on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from Tempe Police.

ASU Police said they are investigating a lab injury at the Biodesign A building at 1001 S. McAllister Avenue. 

Fire crews are on the scene near Lemon Street and McAllister Avenue in Tempe.

Three people were injured, including a 50-year-old person and 27-year-old person with serious injuries. They are outside contractors and are not students or staff members.

They were injured by shrapnel after a "lab injury," according to investigators. 

The incident is under investigation. 

People are being asked to avoid the area. 