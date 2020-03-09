Teens using TikTok for dangerous 'Benadryl Challenge'

Youth are being influenced to take large quantities of an antihistamine to get high or hallucinate.

INDIANAPOLIS — A disturbing and dangerous online challenge is making the rounds on TikTok.

Teens are using the popular video-sharing app and being influenced to take large quantities of the antihistamine Benadryl to get high or hallucinate.

It's called the "Benadryl Challenge."

Some have reportedly taken an excess of pills with an energy drink. A 15-year-old Oklahoma child reportedly overdosed and died this week.

"They wanted to get high and see how it felt because of these videos," said Amber Jewison, a nurse practitioner at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Medical Center during a June interview.

Jewison said she saw the trend back in May. She treated three teens at the hospital after they overdosed. The over-the-counter medication is used to treat allergies and allergic reactions. It's recommended that adults and children 12 and older take no more than six in a 24-hour period.

"It can affect your heart rate. It can affect your EKG. It can also cause seizures," said Jewison.

Taking too much can also cause a stroke, heart attack or possibly result in a coma.

Jewison stresses the importance of educating young people about the dangers.