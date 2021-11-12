Teen in critical condition following crash in central Phoenix

Three men also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

PHOENIX — A teenage girl is in critical condition following a crash in central Phoenix on Saturday night.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8:30 p.m. for a crash between two cars.

A teen girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition and an adult man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two other men sustained minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

