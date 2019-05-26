Target is remodeling seven of the 34 retail stores in the Phoenix Metro area as part of the plan to remodel 1,000 stores by 2020, according to a press release.

Target said the renovation for each location will be tailored to the needs of local customers.

They plan to include “modernized design elements and bring more technology.”

The company says the new features include:

• Updated order pick up and guest service counters

• Modern décor and fixtures, including specialty LED lighting

• Dynamic and engaging merchandise display throughout the store

• Additional nursing space to make shopping easier for new moms

WATCH: Step inside one of Target's remodeled stores

"These remodeled stores will provide Phoenix-area guests with an even easier and more inspiring shopping experience – whether in-store or online,” says Amy Probst, Group Vice President.

The Target stores undergoing remodeling are in Queen Creek, Paradise Valley, Peoria North, Gilbert SW, Tempe, Ahwatukee and North Scottsdale.

If a store near you will be remodeled, this is what you can expect during the remodeling period.