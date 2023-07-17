Runnels was killed along with five others in a crash on SR 509 in Tacoma on Sunday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — Javan Runnels was a football player, an accomplished athlete and student.

Runnels had just arrived in Tacoma on Friday. A few days later, he was on the way to a convention when he was tragically killed in an accident on state Route 509 in Tacoma.

Runnels was loved by so many, according to family members.

"He was just like, he was literally, he was the family superstar," Lisa Campbell, his mother, told KING 5 by phone.

Runnels was 22 years old. Campbell says he was a star on the field and off the field.

Runnels grew up dancing and winning competitions as a kid. He had many passions and was accomplished at a young age.

"He accomplished more than most people accomplish in 20 years, and Javan Runnels was the best version of all humanity," said Jason Vincent, his uncle.

He was awarded multiple scholarships to play football and eventually, he signed with the Arizona Rattlers, an indoor football team.

"He was a quadruple threat talent-wise, and so very caring, thoughtful, and impeccable with his words when you spoke to him," Vincent said.

"I know he's gonna be something one day, he's gonna be something one day. Man, he's just the wrong, this was the wrong kid. This should never happen," Campbell said.

Campbell said her son was visiting Tacoma from Arizona for a convention over the weekend with World Wide Group/Amway. He was in a car with six other people when the tragedy occurred Sunday morning.

"Somebody ran a red light. And that was it," Campbell said. "My son still had a pulse and everything. They took him to the hospital. And he lost his pulse at the hospital."

A Kia Forte, the car Runnels was riding in, was traveling eastbound along Alexander Avenue when it was struck by a BMW SUV traveling northbound along SR 509 around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol Troopers said the crash happened because one of the drivers ran a red light, but did not say which driver. Troopers said speed was also a factor in the crash.

Runnels and five others in the Kia Forte were killed in the crash. They were all between the ages of nineteen and 25. One survivor is in the hospital in critical condition. All the victims were from the Phoenix area.

"I'm just trying to get them home really. And try to keep my sanity at the same time," Campbell said.

Campbell and other family members are raising money to get her son's remains back to Arizona to hold a memorial service for him. A GoFundMe was set up to help with the costs of transporting Runnel's body and to help Campbell financially through this time.

"There's so many people that need to be able to pay their respects. Right? And see him for the last time," Campbell said.

Campbell never got the chance to say goodbye to her superstar.