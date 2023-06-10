Plane crashes in the Superstition Mountains area, Pinal County Sheriff's Office says

Multiple people reported seeing the plane go down near the Superstition Mountains.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A plane has crashed in the Hog Canyon area southeast of Flatiron in the Superstition Wilderness, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday morning.

Authorities said that multiple parties saw the plane go down, and air support was able to confirm the crash site.

Federal Aviation Administration officials identified the plane as a single-engine aircraft that took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa earlier in the morning.

Two people were onboard the aircraft. Authorities have not disclosed their identities at this time.

The PCSO said that they will share more information as details are confirmed. At this time it the make and model of the aircraft are unknown, as are the conditions of any people that may have been on board.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

