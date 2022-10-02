How to hold a safe Super Bowl party

Before we gather for the big game, health experts with Novant Health want to remind us coronavirus is still very much alive and well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner. Football fans across the country will watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before we gather for the big game, health experts with Novant Health want to remind us coronavirus is still very much alive and well. Family Nurse Practitioner Patricia Williams said now is not the time to let our guard down.

“I think our numbers are still very high,” Williams said. “Again, this is widespread. It is highly transmissible. We must know that. Our numbers are still just as high today. We’re seeing it every day in our practice. You have to take precautions.”

Williams recommends several ways to ensure your Super Bowl gathering is a big hit, but safe one:

Limit guests to household members

Hold a virtual viewing party

If you plan to mix audiences from different households, try to make sure everyone is vaccinated and boosted

Have unvaccinated guests test for COVID-19 prior to the event

Try holding your viewing party outside

“You know we want to enjoy that time together, but we do want to take precautions,” Williams said. “We still have unimmunized populations that are five and under. Our kids, those who are at higher risk. We want to protect everyone.”