Sudden fire evacuations in Detroit leave families in limbo

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office set up a roadblock heading west from Salem on Highway 22 toward the Detroit Lake Area. Access is restricted in the Stayton area.

DETROIT, Ore. — As the Beachie Creek fire spreads north and northwest in Marion County, the team handling it said a lot of their efforts are shifting from rescue and evacuations toward protecting structures.

The goal is to try and prevent others from going through the sudden, treacherous departure others in Oregon had to make, like those fleeing Detroit earlier this week.

“It feels like Armageddon,” said Kelley Faiman. “I know I’ve seen some pictures but I know when I actually get there, it’s going to really hit me.”

Faiman, like many others, isn’t sure when she'll be able to return to her home. Detroit, the community she loves, made foreign by flames.

“I was just paralyzed,” she said. “I didn’t realize what was happening.”

The memory is clear. Faiman said she and her husband fled their cabin early Tuesday, tearing through a tunnel of fire as rocks and trees fell.

“I kept thinking ‘Can I drive over this tree? I don’t know if I can but if I have to, I’m going to try.’ Because it was the scariest feeling I ever had. I felt so trapped.”

Faiman's neighbor, Elizabeth Smith, left Monday because she had a bad feeling fire could come creeping in. By mid-week, Smith was able to get some videos of her community from a friend.