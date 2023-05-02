St. Vincent de Paul breaks ground on new housing facility for homeless seniors in Phoenix

The new 50,000-square-foot building will also bring services for seniors and their four-legged companions, including a fully-staffed animal clinic on site.

PHOENIX — There's good news for many Phoenix residents who are experiencing homelessness, especially seniors.

St. Vincent de Paul broke ground on its next temporary housing facility, "Ozanam Manor," near Central Avenue and Interstate 17 Tuesday morning.

The new 50,000-square-foot building will also bring services for seniors and their four-legged companions, including a fully-staffed animal clinic on site.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego attended the groundbreaking ceremony, explaining who stands to benefit the most and how it's an all-around effort between nonprofits and the city.

"We are breaking ground on a hundred new beds, which will be transitional housing for those experiencing a crisis. It's a great partnership with all levels of government and philanthropy in the private sector. This investment includes a facility for animals because for so many of our residents-- their four-legged family members are family members, and they want to be somewhere their pet can be with them."

The $20-million project is made possible by city, county, and state funding and private donations.

Construction is set to start later this summer.

