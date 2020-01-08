Live Coverage: SpaceX Crew Dragon to return from historic mission

NASA met its undocking target of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and is now looking toward splashdown around 1:48 p.m. CT Sunday on Florida's west coast.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two history-making astronauts are on their way back to Earth.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are on their 19-hour trek back to Earth after successfully undocking Saturday evening from the International Space Station.

WATCH LIVE: NASA TV is providing coverage of the astronauts' return from their historic mission in the player above.

NASA met its undocking target of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and is now looking toward splashdown around 1:48 p.m. CT Sunday on Florida's west coast.

Both NASA and SpaceX still are keeping a close eye on weather developments around Florida, specifically regarding Tropical Storm Isaias as it nears its east coast.

Pensacola is being targeted as the primary return location for Crew Dragon. But while this splashdown location is looking "good," teams working the spacecraft's return are prepared for other outcomes.

"If there were a change in potentially the weather over the next several hours we would still be able to have Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley in Earth's orbit and they have enough crew supplies on board that they could stay there until a couple of days. That way we would have an opportunity for the weather to clear or for us to find another splashdown site," NASA Communications' Leah Cheshier said.

Behnken and Hurley have some more milestones ahead of them, including a series of remaining burns to put them in place for re-entry.

TIMELINE OF CREW DRAGON RETURN

Here’s the timeline for return activities (all times Central):

12:51 p.m. – Crew Dragon performs claw separation. The claw is located on Crew Dragon’s trunk, connecting thermal control, power, and avionics system components located on the trunk to the capsule.

12:51 p.m. – Trunk separation

12:56 p.m. – Deorbit burn begins

1:08 p.m. – Deorbit burn complete

1:11 p.m. – Nosecone deploys

1:32 p.m. – Crew Dragon maneuvers to attitude for re-entry

1:44 p.m. – Drogue parachutes deploy at about 18,000 feet in altitude while Crew Dragon is moving approximately 350 miles per hour.

1:45 p.m. – Main parachutes deploy at about 6,000 feet in altitude while Crew Dragon is moving approximately 119 miles per hour.

1:48 p.m. – Splashdown

During their 62 days onboard the ISS, both astronauts completed 1,024 Earth orbits, 114 hours of research and saw the arrival and departure of different visiting vehicles.

Behnken also took part in four spacewalks with astronaut Chris Cassidy.

And they are off! @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have left the @Space_Station!



🛰️62 days on board

🌎~1024 Earth orbits

🚀Saw 1 visiting vehicle leave & 1 arrive

🧪~114 hours of research

👨‍🚀 4 spacewalks for @AstroBehnken with @Astro_SEAL



📺Tune in @ https://t.co/0tGwqaAWLt pic.twitter.com/mLf43S4QTP — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) August 2, 2020

The duo talked about their upcoming return home from the International Space Station during a live news conference on Friday.

"We're carefully looking at the weather; getting ready for the undocking, deorbit and landing," NASA Commerical Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a briefing Wednesday.

Stich said these are the main things teams are monitoring when it comes to weather: wind speed, wave height, rain, lightning and visibility.

🍃 Wind speed

🌊 Wave height

🌧️ Rain

⚡ Lightning

👀 Visibility



Steve Stich, @Commercial_Crew Program Manager, discusses possible weather constraints we are monitoring for as we prepare for the #LaunchAmerica crew to return to Earth on August 2: pic.twitter.com/XaaozeQgWd — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2020

SpaceX Crew Mission Management Director Benji Reed said the SpaceX and NASA teams are giving the return trip the same attention as with a launch.

"Bringing a spaceship home...it's a big deal," Reed said. "That sacred honor...making sure we bring Bob and Doug home to their families."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said all teams remain "GO for return" following the flight readiness review, which was done Wednesday.

"Entry, descent and landing are ahead of us," Bridenstine said. "We can't wait to get Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back to Earth."

With Behnken and Hurley's return just a day away, there's another history-making moment coming with their splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.