$1K in Botox, client bounces on the bill

A local spa owner is warning others after a client skipped on a bill Botox, leaving her out hundreds of dollars.

PHOENIX — A warning for small business owners from Rosal Lopez, owner of Bellissima Skin in Phoenix. She has owned the med spa for roughly three months and was recently hit with an $800 loss after a new client left the facility without paying.

Lopez is hoping that by spreading the word about this kind of theft, it will spare other owners around town.

She explained that the incident happened Dec. 16. The client claimed she found the med spa on Google, a welcomed piece of information to Lopez who is looking to expand her reach beyond just word of mouth and previously seen clientele. After her stint with Banner Health, Lopez started doing injections at various med spas around the Valley. She is thrilled to have her own spot now but plans to take new client credit card information in the future ahead of services rendered.

"Right now, it's a lot of my patients from other med spas I've worked at. With this new one though, we went over a budget, we agreed on a $1,000 and I was able to work with that budget," Lopez said.

After an hour long complimentary consultation, the client signed digital consent forms and Lopez started administering syringes. Upon completion, the client then paid $200 in cash.

"She started kind of looking through her purse and said 'I don't have my card on me, I must've left it in the car,'" Lopez added.

Lopez said the client left her Arizona State ID with her then left the spa to allegedly go to her car to retrieve her credit card, but never came back to pay the balance of $800. After calling the client multiple times to find out what happened, Lopez decided to file a police report. Phoenix Police tell 12News, no arrests have been made yet. While Lopez would ultimately like to get restitution, she really just hopes this client doesn't cause any wrinkles in business for other med spas across the valley.

"This is not a stable paycheck, at the hospital I was getting that stable paycheck every two weeks," said Lopez. "This is more, you're on your own, and I just know the overhead is high and so I hope it doesn't happen to any other owners."

