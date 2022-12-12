'So frustrating': Some Sunnyslope residents still waiting for bulk trash to be picked up

The City of Phoenix's public works director said the area would be picked up by Saturday, but come Monday, several residents still had bulk trash on the street.

PHOENIX — People in a City of Phoenix neighborhood are still waiting for their bulk trash to be picked up, as the city said it’s running days behind schedule.

A pile of couches, yard debris, and trash sit outside Mohammed Rasheed and his family’s home.

“It doesn’t look okay,” Rasheed said.

Rasheed’s family has lived in the Sunnyslope neighborhood near 12th Street and Hatcher Road for four years. He said it’s the first time the city has taken longer than scheduled to pick up their bulk trash.

“That’s so frustrating,” Rasheed said.

This particular part of Sunnyslope was supposed to start having its bulk trash collected two weeks ago, according to a city spokesperson. But it was scheduled to be put out before that. Rasheed said his trash had been out waiting for at least three weeks. He even called the city when it didn't get picked up, who said it should be picked up starting November 28.

“By the end of this week, if it’s not going to be picked up, we’ll get a contractor who can pick it up, and we’ll pay,” Rasheed said.

Last Thursday, the City of Phoenix’s public works director apologized to residents in a story on 12News, adding the problem would be taken care of over the weekend.

“We apologize that we’re in this situation, but we’re going to get this rectified,” Giudice said. “It’ll be picked up for sure by Saturday. We’ll have people working overtime to make sure anything we didn’t get by Friday gets taken care of by Saturday.”

But it’s Monday, and the pile still sits in front of Blanca Grazier’s home.

“It's a service that we pay for. And it should be done accordingly. So who else do we go to?” Grazier said.

A city spokesperson told 12News that even with crews working overtime, they didn’t get everything in Zone 9 done over the weekend.

12News did spot one crew working in the area to pick up bulk trash items, but the spokesperson said it wouldn’t all be done Monday in the Zone 9 area of Sunnyslope. Adding crews will be back Tuesday to finish picking up the remaining bulk trash items in Zone 9 in Sunnyslope and the three other Zone 9 areas around the City of Phoenix.

Giudice said the delays started in August, citing not having enough drivers on board to get all the trash picked up.

Currently, a city spokesperson said crews are still running six days behind pickup schedule.

While the spokesperson apologized again to residents, neighbors are asking for just one thing:

“Please come and pick it up,” Rasheed said. “And we appreciate your hard job.”

