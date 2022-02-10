Sneak peek: Here's a Bud Light Super Bowl ad -- What'ya think?

This year's Super Bowl will be another hot contest to see who has the best ads. Take a sneak peek ahead of the big game and see what you think of a Bud Lite ad.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "I've been in this business for 43 years, 43 years!" Andy Goeler says with lots of pep and a slight chuckle.

Goeler is Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light.

He says this year, Bud Light is introducing two new products --a Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and Bud Light Next, Anheuser-Busch's first-ever zero carb beer.

His resume includes those iconic 'Dilly Dilly" ad spots and a score of other marketing campaigns.

"The ads can't just be good, they have to be great," Goeler says. He says every year, for the Super Bowl, he feels the pressure. His team begins their work six months prior to the Super Bowl.

According to NBC executives, the price paid this year for Super Bowl ads is not made public. But one exec and numerous media reports put the price around $6.5 million for 30 seconds.

Goeler says one of their spots for Sunday will feature a "surprise celebrity," TV food show star, Guy Fieri.

He's been dubbed the mayor of a magical universe that's called "The Land of Loud Flavors." Fieri, Goeler says, contributed to the creative development of the spot.

"His big idea," Goeler says, was mimicking the beyond-bold hairstyle of Fieri himself as people pop around the screen.

Goeler says he's confident the spot will be one of the most popular come Super Bowl Sunday.