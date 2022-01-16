Passengers safe after small plane nose collapses at Scottsdale Airport

The only two people on board during the crash were deemed safe by officials.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two people are safe after a plane they were aboard crashed in Scottsdale on Sunday.

The nose gear of a light sport aircraft collapsed while a pilot was landing at the Scottsdale Airport around 1 p.m. The two passengers were the only people on board, airport officials said.

The area was temporarily closed for authorities to move the airport but has since reopened.

Officials have not yet said what was the cause of the crash but the FAA will investigate.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.