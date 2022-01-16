x
Passengers safe after small plane nose collapses at Scottsdale Airport

The only two people on board during the crash were deemed safe by officials.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two people are safe after a plane they were aboard crashed in Scottsdale on Sunday. 

The nose gear of a light sport aircraft collapsed while a pilot was landing at the Scottsdale Airport around 1 p.m. The two passengers were the only people on board, airport officials said.

The area was temporarily closed for authorities to move the airport but has since reopened. 

Officials have not yet said what was the cause of the crash but the FAA will investigate. 

