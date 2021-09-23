Sky Harbor reopens terminal after police investigate 'suspicious item'

Phoenix police arrived at Terminal 4 as a precaution on Thursday morning.

PHOENIX — A large crowd drew and confusion arose at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport Thursday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m. authorities arrived at the south curb of Terminal 4 and closed it while officers from the Phoenix Police Department investigated a "suspicious item" left in the area to ensure public safety, according to airport officials.

Portions of baggage claim and the ticketing levels were also cleared as a precaution, according to officials.

Around 10:50 a.m., the area was reported safe and the situation was resolved, allowing operations to return to normal, officials released.

There are some flight delays and travelers should check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

Terminal 4 at @PHXSkyHarbor has been re-opened after a suspicious item was checked out by #PHXPD. All is clear. Check flight status if you’re traveling or picking up passengers. pic.twitter.com/ZkXBU8n8SE — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 23, 2021

