A weekend wreck leaves one Valley teen dead. Now, family and friends are coming together to remember her short but full life.

Ella Thomas took her final breaths near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road and the loss is simply heartbreaking for those who knew her best, like school friend Sara and Abby.

"She was like an amazing person, like she was always happy," they said.

The two describe Ella and tell 12 News just who the world lost over the weekend.

"She was an angel because she was always so nice to people," they added.

Mom's like Shauna Bradley, who's a close family friend says, losing Ella in this car accident is a devastating reminder about reality.

"A lot of the kids are starting to drive right now and this has been really surreal in a way, considering just how everyone is scared of the transition is as our kids are growing up," she said.

The horrible wreck happening near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, police say the car the teens were in collided with a garbage truck and then hit a tree, that spot marked now with flowers and candles are placed in Ella's memory.

"Keep her family in your thoughts and prayers, a parent should never have to go through losing a child," she added.

Ella died at the scene, the other four people in the car are still in pretty bad shape. Shauna says the teenagers were out past curfew just being teenagers.

"It could've been any one of our kids last night, we just don't think for a second like anything like this is going to happen to anyone close to us," she said.

The youngest of four siblings, Ella, played volleyball and basketball and was going to start her freshman year at Deer Valley High School.

"She was always smiling, just a sweet sweet girl," she added.

A candlelight vigil is Monday night at 6:30. Ella's teammates and teachers are expected to be there alongside family and friends as they say their finals goodbyes.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with any expenses.