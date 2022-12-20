'It’s spreading the love': Sensory-friendly Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit Mesa school

Students with a sensory processing disorder at Canyon Rim Elementary School got a special meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

MESA, Ariz. — An elementary school classroom for gifted students was turned into a private meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a Mesa school on Tuesday.

Students from 4th, 5th, and 6th grade at Canyon Rim Elementary School with a sensory processing disorder got to sit on Santa and Mrs. Claus’ lap, get a candy cane and take a picture with them.

It was a special moment for the children who did not have to deal with long lines or loud noises that come with doing this holiday tradition at a mall or another public place that can make the magical experience a challenge, said parent Amy Garcia.

“Our children that do have special needs or that can’t go to a traditional Santa Claus actually miss out on it a lot of times,” Garcia said. “So, with Santa being here, it’s wonderful. It’s so appreciative.”

Santa told the kids he parked his sled on the school’s roof and was taking a break from the Christmas preparations to hear in person the gifts they had on their wish lists.

Some wished for cars, others for candies, and Garcia’s son asked to go to his grandma’s house.

“It’s beautiful that they are creating a community for us when we sometimes feel we aren’t a part of a typical community,” she said. “It gives us hope and lets us have a little of that holiday spirit.”

The magical meeting was on the students’ calendar since the start of the month, said Jeremy Crawford, who had a countdown in his classroom.

“They have been looking forward to this,” Crawford said. “I think [meeting Santa] is better when it’s personal. When it’s in their classroom where they are here every day, and they get a special treat for Santa to come to them, that’s even better.”

While Santa and Mrs. Claus took note of the gift requests, they squeezed in several laughs and pulls on Santa’s beard to verify it was real.

“It’s spreading the love,” Santa Claus said about the visit. “We just love what we do.”

Mrs. Clause said that the whole meaning of Christmas is to give without receiving, and to give a magical moment to all children is sharing the holiday spirit.

“That’s what you feel right here today,” Mrs. Claus said.

