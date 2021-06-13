Search for missing father still underway in Guadalupe River after he rescued his two children; good Samaritan's body recovered Sunday night

The two worked together to pull the man's two children out of the current before the man submerged and disappeared. That's when the 22-year-old tried to rescue him.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — The search is continuing for a father on Monday who went missing in the Guadalupe River on Sunday after he tried to rescue his two young sons. Meanwhile, a woman who went into the river to assist in the rescue of the boys, who also tried to help the father, was found dead on Sunday evening.

A search had been launched for the two adults earlier Sunday evening after they were swept away in the in strong river currents southeast of Seguin. The woman's body was found at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

The man remains missing, and first responders called off their search for the night at about 10 p.m. Sunday, but said they would resume it in the morning.

The woman was identified as Casandra Kendrick, 22. The man's identity was not released out of respect for the family as the search continued, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said that shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man swam out to help his two young sons, who had been swept into the current and had gone underwater near an island in the river.

The father was able to pull both children from the water. He handed them off to Kendrick. She was on that island with about 20 of her family members and stepped in to help. The father then had trouble himself and went underwater, and Kendrick went out further to try to help him.

The search for the missing adults included assistance from the Seguin Fire Department, Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department, McQueeney Fire Department, New Braunfels Dive Team, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal, Game Warden Perez, DPS and DPS Air Support, and the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement teams brought in light towers to aid in the search as nightfall arrived Sunday evening.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area of FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River Bridge southeast of Seguin as crews continued to work at the scene.

