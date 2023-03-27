Search continues for missing North Texas boy as his family leaves country

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is listed as an endangered missing person, according to police.

EVERMAN, Texas — The search continues for a 6-year-old North Texas boy who was reported missing on Saturday.

An Amber Alert was initially issued out of Everman on Saturday for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. On Sunday, the report was changed to an endangered missing person alert.

The boy was reportedly last seen at a home in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive, which is where he and his mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, lived, according to police. Police later clarified that the boy and his family lived in a dwelling in the backyard of the home.

Noel is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Police said the boy has severe health problems and at times requires oxygen.

Some family members told authorities that they hadn't seen Noel since November of 2022, police said.

The investigation so far

Details emerged over the weekend that Noel's immediate family -- his mother, stepfather and six siblings -- boarded a flight to Turkey on the Thursday prior to the Amber Alert being issued and that the boy was not on the passenger manifest, according to Everman police. Police said the it was later confirmed that the flight then headed from Turkey to India.

Police are still working to confirm if the family boarded the flight to India from Turkey.

During the investigation, police said that authorities located a vehicle connected to the endangered missing report in a parking garage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Police said it was unoccupied.

Police said they found an electronic travel visa for one of the children inside the vehicle but authorities did not specify who the visa was for.

On Monday, police said they have been conducting a secondary search at the home where the family lives. While police said they have no evidence that the boy is dead, authorities used cadaver dogs during Monday's search.

Police on Monday also said they are looking into rumors that have been circulating that state the boy may have been sold. Police said they have no evidence that this is the case but are still working to find more information.

There is also currently no criminal evidence against the family as the search is ongoing, according to police.

Timeline before Amber Alert

On Monday, March 20, investigators with Child Protective Services contacted Everman police about Noel after an anonymous source told CPS that they hadn't seen the child since November of 2022.

Police said they conducted a welfare check and that the child's mother, Rodriguez-Singh, told them Noel had been with his biological father in Mexico.

On Thursday, March 23, CPS investigators told police that they tracked down the boy's father, who said he had been deported to Mexico prior to Noel's birth and that he's never met his child.

Police determined the father's statements were true. When police tried to contact Rodriguez-Singh again, officials said they couldn't reach her.

A warrant was then issued for her arrest on charges of making false reports regarding a missing person, according to police.

On Saturday, March 25, Everman police issued an Amber Alert for Noel.

It was on Saturday night that police learned Rodriguez-Singh, the stepfather and six siblings had boarded a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.