PHOENIX — A fire at large scrapyard near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road caused traffic restrictions in the area during rush hour.

Monday afternoon, Phoenix fire crews arrived at the business to find a fire that was spreading fast to the rest of the debris.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crews were able to quickly deploy a large master stream to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Phoenix Fire & Medical Department

Fire crews extinguished the fire and working on extinguishing the remaining hot spots, Phoenix fire said.

Traffic in the area will be restricted for the next several hours, the Phoenix Fire Department Public Information Officer said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.