'They’re taking the fun out of the toy box': Popular Scottsdale toy store to close amid inflation and rising rent

“Kidstop Toys and Books has been a love of 24 years of finding the best toys for sale for kids,” said owner, Kate Tanner.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — These days you can find pretty much anything you need to buy online.

But sometimes, it’s nice to look around a unique store for that hard-to-find gift. In the case of Kidstop Toys and Books, it’s nice to let the kids do the shopping for themselves.

When a child walks into Kidstop, they find aisles of awe and surprises on every shelf. At least, that’s the way Kate Tanner intended.

“A lot of people call me the head toy expert here at Kidstop Toys and Books,” Tanner said.

She started the toy store located at 69th Street and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale to offer an independent toy shop that carried the kinds of toys not found in the big box stores.

But as they say, all good things must come to an end.

“Kidstop has been my go-to for both my daughters’ birthday party presents. We – I get emotional,” said a customer named Lindsey, fighting back the tears. “It’s just so sad that a local business is closing.”

After a quarter century, high inflation and rising rents forced Tanner to make the tough decision: the doors of Kidstop will close as soon as the last toy is sold.

We have been touched by so many people since we hung the [going out of business] sign,” a teary Tanner said. “Hearing the stories from all these families, we have touched thousands of lives, and for that, I’ll be forever grateful.”

One life touched is 10-year-old Sophie Weber, echoing what every customer of Kidstop feels: “I don’t want this place to close down,” Sophie told Tanner. “I like this place. It’s like a little kids’ store where we come to get gifts for friends and stuff. It’s sad that it’s closing down.”

Sophie promised when she is old enough, that she’ll think about carrying on the torch. Until then, all Items are discounted, or free gift wrapping is available until all the products are gone.

Tanner says she’s devastated to close the store but looking forward to spending time with her employees as friends.

And sleep. Tanner is looking forward to sleep.

