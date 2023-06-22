WATCH: Scottsdale police use drone to rescue missing 70-year-old man

Police said the man's family reported him missing on June 12 when he disappeared from a home in north Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 70-year-old man is safe tonight thanks to Scottsdale police and state-of-the art drone technology.

His family said he had been missing for a few hours and reportedly had dementia.

Police said when officers responded, they searched around the home and nearby trail systems on foot but could not find the man.

An officer with the department's Patrol Drone Program self-reported to the scene on the way home from his shift to help out.

The officer deployed the drone, equipped with nighttime viewing abilities, to quickly find the man in some heavy brush over 100 yards off the trail.

Once the drone pinpointed his location, officers approached him and loaded him onto a stretcher to carry him back to his family.

"The drone was such a valuable tool to find the man and help the officers find him," said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin.

#ScottsdalePD used cutting-edge drones to rescue a missing elderly man with dementia. Responding to a distress call, officers deployed a #drone equipped with advanced imaging. The drone located the man within minutes, and ground officers safely returned him to his family. pic.twitter.com/Y0kaNW24UJ — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 22, 2023

