Scottsdale officer rushed to hospital after being injured in shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say

The incident happened Friday evening near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

The incident happened Friday evening at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Scottsdale police said the officer was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Police have not released the officer's name, condition, or suspect information at this time.

Officers have shut down an area near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street during the investigation.

Less than a month ago, a man was taken into custody for reportedly shooting at Phoenix police officers near 1st and Roosevelt streets, less than three blocks away.

If you have any information on Friday night's shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: Major police activity in downtown Phoenix. Roads are blocked around 2nd Ave and Roosevelt as a helicopter is searching from above. We will update with information as we get it. @12News pic.twitter.com/KZmdHWLkVV — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) January 7, 2023

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

