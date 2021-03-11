Scottsdale-based real estate developer set to build a massive outdoor mall in Surprise

The Village at Prasada will be a 700,000-square-foot-plus development with a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale-based real estate developer is set to build a massive outdoor mall in Surprise.

SimonCRE announced Thursday, The Village at Prasada will be a 700,000-square-foot-plus development with a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. It is set to open in Fall of 2022.

The mall, located off the Loop 303 and Waddell Road will include stores like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Five Below, and Ulta. A PetSmart, Sprouts Farmers Market, O.H.S.O, Barrio Queen, and a 61,000-square-foot entertainment concept with bowling and movies called FatCats are set to open as well.

“SimonCRE’s involvement in the master plan of this project was born out of a desire to not only address an unfilled demand for retail in Phoenix’s West Valley but to be trendsetters by building the West Coast’s first major power center in over a decade,” said Joshua Simon, CEO, and founder of SimonCRE. “

The Village will be the retail component for a 3,355-acre master-planned development, which the company says will bring medical services, hospitality, residential, and employment to the west Valley.

Phase One development of Village at Prasada which includes over 330,000 square feet begins this month. The company says Phase Two will start construction in 2022.