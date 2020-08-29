Scottsdale bars closed by the state for non-compliance

The Arizona Department of Health Services has closed down two Scottsdale bars one day after reopening

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The state has closed Casa Amigos/Skylanes and Bottled Blonde -- both Scottsdale bars -- after they violated their safe-opening attestations Friday night, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state allowed bars, gyms, water parks and movie theaters to reopen on Friday under the expectation that specific safety measures would be met. Every business that reopens has to sign a state form that says it will comply with occupancy and other public-health requirements.

Saturday's closures were not the first violations related to COVID-19 for either Casa Amigos or Bottled Blonde. On June 25, they were both on a list of eight bars charged with failing to comply with social distancing and mask rules.

Both Casa Amigos and the Bottled Blonde were ordered to close immediately because they violated executive orders from the state "jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public," according to their closure notice.

Here is Casa Amigos' safe opening attestation:

And here is its shutdown notice:

Here is Bottled Blonde's attestation:

And here is its shutdown notice: