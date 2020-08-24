x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Local

Scott Peterson's death penalty rejected by California high court

The court on Monday said the trial judge made several significant errors in jury selection that undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Peterson was taken to death row at San Quentin State Prison after being sentenced to die for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a moratorium on the death penalty in California, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Supreme Court has overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife. 

The court says prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. It upheld his 2004 conviction of murdering Laci Peterson. She was eight months pregnant with their unborn son. Investigators said that on Christmas Eve in 2002 he dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay. 

The court on Monday said the trial judge made several significant errors in jury selection that undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.

RELATED: 

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs moratorium on executions in California

Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison

Watch more:

Golden State Killer jail videos show he does not need a wheelchair | RAW