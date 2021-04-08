Custodial worker arrested at Gilbert elementary school for sexual misconduct

Michael Aguilar, 40, contacted multiple undercover detectives who he believed were juveniles on a cellphone app, Scottsdale PD said.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A custodial worker was arrested Wednesday at Ashland Ranch Elementary for sexual misconduct, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Michael Aguilar, 40, contacted multiple undercover detectives who he believed were juveniles on a cellphone app and engaged in sexually explicit conversations, according to Scottsdale PD.

Aguilar was arrested for multiple counts of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful material to a minor, Scottsdale PD said.

Gilbert Public Schools said parents were notified as soon as the school was informed of the arrest.

This investigation began as part of Scottsdale PD’s Human Exploitation Unit’s effort to target offenders seeking to sexually exploit children online and engage with them for the purposes of sexual conduct, the department said.

Aguilar was terminated and will not return to any Gilbert Public School campuses, according to the district.

Scottsdale PD said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no indication Aguilar had sexual contact with children.

